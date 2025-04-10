Vbrick, the leading end-to-end intelligent enterprise video solutions provider, has been named a Leader for the 10th consecutive year by Aragon Research in the 2025 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video1

"The enterprise video market is on the brink of major transformation as technology innovation meets growing demand," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "AI-driven video capabilities are evolving quickly, and more organizations are adopting these advanced tools to elevate video experiences for both customers and employees."

Aragon Research's 2025 report evaluated 16 enterprise video platform providers, categorizing them as Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, or Specialists. To achieve Leader status, companies must exhibit robust strategies in line with industry trends and market demands and demonstrate effective execution.

"For the past decade, Vbrick has consistently been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, which we believe reflects our deep understanding of enterprise needs, ongoing innovation, and commitment to exceptional service," said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. "Video is going to be part of every process in the future, and that shift is happening now. Vbrick's intelligent video capabilities make that happen in a seamless, secure, and scalable way that adds value to every process."

Vbrick's Enterprise Video Platform offers a unified, secure, and intelligent solution for capturing, enhancing, managing, integrating, distributing, and federating video at scale. Over the past year, Vbrick has expanded its AI capabilities with features like advanced search, automated summarization, a video assistant, content intelligence, user tagging, transcription, translation, and multi-lingual voice generation for on-demand video. Deeper integrations with platforms like ServiceNow and Salesforce now make it easy to embed video directly into workflows, leveraging Vbrick's AI tools to streamline information discovery, boost case deflection, and enhance knowledge sharing.

"While video has long played a role in the enterprise, AI is unlocking entirely new possibilities. To fully tap into the value of video content, organizations need a secure, centralized platform to manage it all. We believe Vbrick is uniquely positioned to lead as this next wave of innovation unfolds," said Sparta.

To learn more about Vbrick within Aragon's research findings, download The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2025.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its intelligent, end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

1 Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2025" by Jim Lundy, April 2025.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410212080/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Julie Kent

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

julie.kent@vbrick.com