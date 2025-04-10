RGBSI Recognized as an Oakland County Keystone Company, Powering Regional Innovation

RGBSI named among five companies advancing Southeast Michigan's innovation ecosystem through strategic collaboration and technological leadership.

RGBSI (Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc.), a global leader of engineering and technology solutions, is proud to be recognized as one of Oakland County's Keystone Companies. This designation recognizes companies driving Southeast Michigan's future as a national hub for technology and innovation.

As one of five selected companies, RGBSI is a cornerstone in Oakland County's strategic efforts to accelerate growth in strategic sectors such as information technology, research and engineering design, and robotics integration. This reflects RGBSI's ongoing commitment to regional economic development, talent expansion, and public-private-academic collaboration.

"We're honored to be named a Keystone Company by Oakland County, as this recognition aligns with our mission to bridge industry, innovation, and education. As a Michigan-based company with global operations, we're proud to support the region's transformation into a top destination for advanced technology and smart manufacturing," said Ravi Kumar, President & CIO of RGBSI.

Powering the Tech Cluster in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to one of the nation's most robust and fast-growing technology clusters, supporting industries such as aerospace, defense, telecommunications, financial services, electronics, and manufacturing. RGBSI contributes to this innovation ecosystem through its strengths in digital engineering, quality excellence, technology integration, and workforce development.

Leading Through Collaboration

With expertise in automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and digital transformation, RGBSI serves as a strategic partner in Oakland County's collaborative economic efforts, where business, government, and education work together to drive high impact. RGBSI looks forward to continuing its role as a Keystone Company, actively participating in cross-sector dialogues, innovation events, and development programs.

About RGBSI

RGBSI (Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc is a global leader in engineering and technology solutions. Established in 1997 in Troy, Michigan, USA, RGBSI leverages deep technical expertise and industry experience to deliver customized services in product development, quality lifecycle management (QLM), digital transformation, and smart mobility. Through a collaborative, client-focused approach, RGBSI empowers companies to enhance product quality, optimize operations, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

