Bear Grill LLC: Matt Latino Heads to NHRA 4-Wide Nationals After Milestone Victory in Pomona

Pro Stock Rising Star Gears Up for Las Vegas After First Career Round Win Against His Father, Eric Latino

The road to NHRA greatness continues for Matt Latino, as the promising young Pro Stock driver heads to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the adrenaline-packed NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, part of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, running Friday, April 11 - Sunday, April 13, 2025. Representing the elite KB Titan Racing team and proudly sponsored by Bear Grill, Matt arrives in Las Vegas carrying the momentum of a landmark win in Pomona.

At the previous stop in Pomona, CA, Matt Latino delivered a defining performance, qualifying with an impressive 6.53-second pass at 210 mph. His qualifying effort set the stage for an unforgettable family showdown: lining up against his father, Eric Latino, in Round 1 of eliminations.

What followed was a moment that every young racer dreams of-Matt captured his first-ever NHRA Pro Stock round win, and it just happened to be against the man who inspired his journey.

"It's hard to put into words," said Matt. "Winning my first Pro Stock round is something I'll never forget, but to do it against my dad makes it even more special. He's been my mentor and hero in this sport, and to share that moment with him was incredible."

Next Stop: Las Vegas and the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Now, with confidence running high, Matt heads to Las Vegas for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals-a unique, high-pressure format where four drivers race simultaneously, demanding sharp reflexes and flawless execution. It's another big stage for Matt as he continues to make waves in his NHRA Pro Stock debut season.

"Las Vegas is going to be wild," Matt added. "Pomona gave me the push I needed. The 4-Wide format is intense, but I'm excited to take on the challenge with the KB Titan Racing team and keep this momentum going."

Bear Grill x KB Titan Racing: Powering Passion and Precision

As the official sponsor of Matt Latino and proud partner of KB Titan Racing, Bear Grill continues to celebrate the connection between high-performance racing and high-performance outdoor cooking.

"Matt's story resonates deeply with our brand-passion, precision, and performance at the highest level," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager at BearGrill.com. "We couldn't be prouder to support Matt as he carries the Latino family legacy forward. The energy and excitement he's bringing to the sport is exactly what Bear Grill stands for."

Bear Grill engages fans and technical enthusiasts alike by offering exclusive insights into the mechanics of Pro Stock racing and the art of precision grilling-proving that whether it's at the racetrack or at the grill, it's all about performance and craftsmanship.

Follow the Journey

Stay connected as Matt Latino and Bear Grill continue to turn up the heat this NHRA season. For exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and race-day highlights, follow @BearGrillUSA on Instagram.

With his first round win behind him and his eyes set firmly on the future, Matt Latino is ready to ignite Las Vegas.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire