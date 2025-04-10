New worlds are arriving in Münster. Sandbox VR, the world's most immersive full-body virtual reality experience, is opening its seventh site in Germany and the second in North Rhine-Westphalia. Sandbox VR Münster, a portal to other worlds, is now open in the innovative Ufer Studios - offering breathtaking adventures for all ages.

With 59 locations worldwide to date, Sandbox VR offers an experience where up to six people at a time can immerse themselves in virtual worlds and experience them together. Using a unique combination of full-body motion capture and state-of-the-art virtual reality technology, players literally become part of the story equipped with a VR headset, haptic vest and sensors, players move around freely while interacting with each other.

The aim is to master various tasks together in the digital worlds and there's something for everyone. Those who want to prove themselves in a post-apocalyptic zombie world can fight for survival inDeadwood Mansion, Deadwood Valley and in the latest horror titleDeadwood PHOBIA Fantasy fans can look forward to the epic adventureSeekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, where they determine their own path as a knight, mage or ranger. Families can embark on a treasure hunt for Davy Jones' gold in a colorful pirate world and escape his curse.

Sci-fi fans can go on an adventure in the Netflix epicRebel Moon: The Descent, while those who prefer direct competition can fight in the arena of theUnbound Fighting League. An exclusive highlight: Squid Game Virtuals, developed in collaboration with Netflix a mini-game contest that requires team spirit, skill and nerves of steel.

There are four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay at Sandbox VR Münster, each offering space for groups of two to six people. Larger groups are split into teams ideal for team events, birthdays and corporate events for up to 60 people and more, or simply an unforgettable outing with friends. Each experience lasts about 40 minutes and is rounded off with personalized highlights videos.

Bookable now: experiences in Münster are now available to book at www.sandboxvr.com/muenster.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world's most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 55 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company's latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

