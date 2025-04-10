moveBuddha LLC: Survey Reveals Public Opinion on Buying Affordable Real Estate in High-Risk Natural Disaster Zones

Americans are prioritizing safety more than ever and the majority say they are unlikely to purchase property in a high-risk area.

A new survey from moveBuddha.com, a leading moving company booking website, exploring consumer attitudes towards purchasing affordable real estate in regions at high risk for natural disasters has unveiled a largely cautious outlook from U.S. residents. The findings suggest that while a small portion of the population is open to the idea, the majority remains hesitant due to the inherent risks involved.

Key Survey Results:

4.83% of respondents indicated they are very likely to buy property in high-risk disaster zones, while 11.35% are somewhat likely .

22.10% of respondents were unsure , leaving a notable portion of the population uncertain about the potential risks.

On the flip side, 31.21% expressed they are unlikely to consider purchasing property, and 30.51% said they are not at all likely to invest in such areas.

Regional Insights:

When broken down by region, varying levels of comfort with purchasing real estate in high-risk zones were evident:

Midwest: Only 3.63% of respondents from the Midwest were very likely to purchase property in high-risk zones. 34.52% were unlikely , and 30.64% were not at all likely to consider it.

Northeast: In the Northeast, 3.05% of respondents expressed they were very likely to make a purchase, while 35.93% said they were not at all likely , and 30.38% were unlikely .

South: The South showed slightly more openness to purchasing in high-risk areas. 8.41% were very likely to buy, but 26.07% indicated they were not at all likely , with 30.31% being unlikely .

West: The West region demonstrated the most caution, with 32.33% of respondents answering not at all likely to buy property in high-risk zones, and only 2.12% expressing very likely interest.

Conclusion:

The survey highlights a significant wariness about purchasing real estate in high-risk natural disaster zones, with 62.72%of all respondents either unlikely or not at all likely to invest in such areas. Regional differences in risk tolerance were apparent, with the South showing the most openness to these types of investments.

This data provides valuable insight for developers, real estate agents, and policymakers, as understanding public sentiment about natural disaster risks is essential for shaping future real estate strategies and informing decision-making in vulnerable regions.

Read the full report here: moveBuddha 2025 Relocation Trends - https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/moving-survey-2025/

Survey Methodology:

Conducted via Pollfish, with a representative sample of 1,250 Americans.

About moveBuddha:

moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

Contact Information:

Ryan Carrigan

Co-Founder

pr@movebuddha.com

706-249-9101

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC

