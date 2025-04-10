LA Kings Team Up With Anaheim Ducks, Mercury Insurance and Ryan's Recycling To Clean the Coast in Long Beach in Support of Earth Month

In support of Earth Month, employees from AEG's LA Kings, the Anaheim Ducks, and Mercury Insurance, partnered with Ryan's Recycling to help protect coastline communities in Long Beach, CA.

On April 8, 2025, 170 volunteers came together for the 4th annual Freeway Faceoff Beach Cleanup and picked up 422 pounds of trash, including plastic and glass bottles and aluminum cans, preventing harmful waste from polluting the ocean and endangering marine life. Through their hands-on conservation efforts, the LA Kings, continue to demonstrate their dedication to making a lasting positive impact in communities throughout Southern California.

"California is home to beautiful coastlines that support the local economies, protect marine life, and are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike," said Gabe Gelbard, Manager, Community Relations, LA Kings. "Across the state, pollution is a major threat to our oceans and health. At the LA Kings, we believe that taking care of our environment is a responsibility we all share, and the Freeway Faceoff Beach Cleanup is a great example of how our employees, fans and partners can come together to ensure our state's beaches are clean for future generations to enjoy."

The Freeway Faceoff Beach Cleanup has become a meaningful tradition, uniting hockey fans and community members in support of a greener future. For the past few years, the LA Kings have partnered with Orange County, CA-based Ryan's Recycling, which was founded in 2012 by fourteen-year-old Ryan Hickman, who started recycling at the age of three. Since then, Ryan has inspired thousands of kids to recycle in their own communities for a cleaner planet and today Ryan's Recycling has collected over two million cans and bottles from beaches, protecting the ocean and keeping harmful pollution out of landfills.



Volunteers cleaned up Granada Beach in Long Beach, CA.

