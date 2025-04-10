Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - AdButler, a leading ad tech platform that empowers publishers, brands, and agencies to efficiently manage, deliver, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels, announced a strategic partnership with ViewFi, the pioneer of reward-based video advertising. Through this integration, ViewFi's ViewPlay ad format has been officially certified within AdButler's system, giving media networks, commerce platforms, and content publishers new ways to build more engaging and data-rich advertising experiences across their owned properties.

ViewFi's ad formats are designed to drive meaningful engagement by rewarding users for active participation. Companies using ViewFi typically see an 8x increase in engagement rates, a 3.5% average click-through rate, and a 5x higher likelihood of user conversions compared to standard video ads.

Through the AdButler integration, digital media owners can now:

Quickly activate ViewFi's ViewPlay ad units across their channels via the AdButler dashboard.

Enhance first-party data capture through interactive, reward-driven video experiences.

Improve ad engagement, brand sentiment, and monetization outcomes with minimal setup.

Access a scalable, performance-driven format that works across web, mobile, CTV, and other digital environments.

"Our focus at AdButler has always been helping organizations build sustainable, scalable advertising networks across their owned channels," said Rob Janes, Head of Product at AdButler. "ViewFi's reward-based video format brings a new level of engagement and audience connection that advertising networks are increasingly looking for. We're thrilled to make this format easily accessible for anyone building their own ad solutions."

The partnership also establishes AdButler as a preferred distribution platform for ViewFi campaigns, enabling broader reach for ViewFi advertisers and easier adoption for AdButler's diverse customer base of media owners, marketplaces, and niche content networks.

"Reward-based video ads represent the future of digital advertising-where engagement isn't just a metric, but a mutual value exchange between brands and audiences," said Chris Gale, CEO of ViewFi. "Partnering with AdButler allows us to empower publishers with tools that boost revenue and build stronger, data-driven connections in a privacy-first world."

By joining forces, AdButler and ViewFi are helping companies of all sizes build next-generation advertising experiences that combine higher engagement, first-party data capture, and real business impact-a model built for the future of digital monetization.

About AdButler

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, AdButler offers a comprehensive ad serving and management platform designed for advertisers, agencies, and publishers. With a focus on flexibility and scalability, AdButler provides solutions that cater to a diverse range of clients, enabling them to manage and optimize their advertising efforts effectively. For information visit www.adbutler.com.

About ViewFi

ViewFi transforms how brands connect with audiences through reward-based video advertising. Offering users value in exchange for engagement, ViewFi helps companies achieve unmatched ad performance while capturing powerful first-party data insights. Learn more at www.viewfi.io.

Media Contacts:

AdButler: Natasha Shah - PR and Marketing Manager, natasha.shah@adbutler.com

ViewFi: Marcus Junior - Head of Partnerships, marcus@viewfi.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248089

SOURCE: AdButler