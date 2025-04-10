Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H) (FSE: BC2) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces it has amended the terms of its previously announced private placement.

Amended Concurrent Part and Parcel Private Placement

The Company previously announced its intention to complete a non-brokered concurrent part and parcel private placement (the "Financing") of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.10 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each Warrant to entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 24 months following the closing date.

The Financing is being amended to now contemplate the issuance up to 15,000,000 Units at a price of CAD $0.10 per Unit, for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $1,500,000.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for additional work programs on the Company's Niñobamba advanced silver gold project and for general working capital.

Regulatory Approvals

The Company has made applications to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the NEX Exchange to, among other matters, approve the Financing. Closing of these matters, including the Financing, is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approvals of the TSXV and NEX Exchange.

The securities being offered under the Financing have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus will be on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in African Energy Metals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to African Energy Metals' ability to complete the Financing and the expected use of proceeds therefrom. Although African Energy Metals believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although African Energy Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that African Energy Metals will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and African Energy Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

