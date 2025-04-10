Anzeige
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
10.04.25
17:12 Uhr
129,65 Euro
-3,40
-2,56 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,35130,9021:27
130,40131,1021:26
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 20:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Yum! Brands: Nearly 75% of Americans Can Recycle Pizza Boxes-Let's Spread the Word and Reduce Waste Together!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Pizza Hut

Did you know that nearly 75% of people in the U.S. have access to recycling used pizza boxes in their local community? However, a large part of the population isn't aware of this very simple opportunity to reduce waste. We've been working with pizza box supplier Smurfit Westrock to find ways to educate and raise awareness about pizza box recycling in the communities we serve. Want to be part of the solution? Start by learning about your city's recycling guidelines here: https://recycling.pizzahut.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.