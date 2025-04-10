Direct Federal Credit Union Promotes Daniel Curtin to Indirect Lending Manager

Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Curtin to the position of Indirect Lending Manager, succeeding long-time employee Bill Callahan, who is retiring. In this expanded role, Dan will be responsible for continuing to grow Direct's auto loan portfolio, and for building and strengthening relationships with dealership partners throughout Norfolk and Middlesex County. He will also focus on expanding the credit union's existing partnerships by introducing leasing options to enhance the overall offering.

Since joining Direct Federal in 2020, Dan has consistently demonstrated his ability to build strong relationships with members. In his recent role as Relationship Banking Manager, he played a crucial part in developing deep, lasting connections with our members, ensuring their financial needs were met with personalized service. His commitment to member satisfaction positions him well to lead the next phase of growth for the indirect lending program.

"We are grateful to Bill Callahan for his years of dedicated service, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," said Amy Horan, SVP, Chief Lending Officer at Direct Federal Credit Union. "With Dan's expertise and proven ability to form strong relationships with both members and dealer partners, we are confident in his ability to continue growing our indirect lending portfolio and expand our partnerships.

Direct Federal's indirect auto lending program plays a vital role in the credit union's strategy for member growth, helping members secure competitive financing for vehicle purchases. By working closely with dealership partners, Direct ensures a seamless loan process and offers auto loan and leasing solutions that cater to the specific needs of customers across the region.

Dan shared his excitement about the new opportunity, saying, "I'm thrilled to take on this role and continue the work Bill has done in building strong relationships with our dealership partners.

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Dan recently obtained certification as a Certified Credit Union Financial Councilor through America's Credit Unions. Additionally, he was recognized by his peers this past year with the 2024 Excellence in Community Service Award, as well as the 2024 Values in Practice Engagement Award.

For more information about Direct Federal Credit Union or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit direct.com.

