Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup: Roto-Rooter Technician Springs Into Action to Save Three Trapped Puppies Under a Home in Fresno, CA

What began as an ordinary workday quickly turned into an extraordinary rescue mission when Roto-Rooter plumbing technician James "Brad" Fox was dispatched to a South Fresno home on Tuesday. The job, initially described as a "puppy rescue operation," took a dramatic turn when Fox arrived to find not just one, but three puppies trapped under the house.

Roto-Rooter technician, James "Brad" Fox, holds two of the three puppies he saved during his heroic rescue in Fresno, CA.

The homeowner, already anxious, explained that her three puppies had somehow fallen into what she believed to be a hole beneath the house and they could not get out. The homeowner led him to the spot, where he discovered a narrow access point with several panels removed. As Fox crawled under the house, the small barks of the puppies began emerging louder and louder.

Fox, undeterred by the challenging conditions, navigated through tight spaces between pipes and low-hanging floor joists. The crawlspace was so confined that he could only move by inching forward with his chest pressed to the ground, leaving just inches of clearance above.

Beneath the house, Fox discovered an abandoned basement that had been sealed off, hidden completely from the view above. It was in this space that the puppies had fallen. With no room to turn around, Fox carefully slid into the basement and, one by one, retrieved the puppies. After several short trips, the three puppies were safely returned to their owner.

Fox, who was humbled by the experience, reflected, "This is why we show up every day. We're here to serve the community - and sometimes that means going the extra mile for those who can't ask for help themselves."

The puppies are now safe and sound thanks to Fox's quick thinking and dedication to helping those in need - whether they have two legs or four.

