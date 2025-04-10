INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show South Announces Governor of South Carolina as Opening Keynote Speaker

The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, co-located with Energy Storage Summit South, the region's leading event for battery manufacturing and electric vehicle technology, today announces Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina as a keynote speaker for the inaugural event taking place April 16-17, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

McMaster will present "Why America's Battery Belt is Significant to Auto Manufacturing Innovation," focused on highlighting the region as a crucial component of the automotive sector in the United States. As South Carolina's longest-serving governor, McMaster is known for his dedication in boosting the state's economy, notably through investing in the automotive industry.

South Carolina continues to have a strong presence in the sector, with over 500 automotive companies including Volvo, Michelin and Mercedes-Benz currently operating throughout the state. In 2023, over $4.3 billion was announced in investments for further growth.

"The industry is undergoing significant transformations, and the presentation by McMaster will showcase the ways innovation will be the driving force behind keeping the momentum alive," says John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "Engineers, business leaders and top industry professionals will be able to garner new insights from the keynote presentation."

Previously announced speakers include Cristina Paredes, Executive Director of SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy, and Christian Hofer, Vice President of Market Operations at Key Capture Energy (KCE) on the developments and trends shaping the economics and energy sector in the Battery Belt and beyond.

To learn more about the firsthand insights from leading experts and be part of the conversations driving the next generation of energy innovation, register here: thebatteryshowsouth.com.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America and the recently launched The Battery Show India, The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Official listed media partners include Informa Markets' Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

