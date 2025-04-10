Sysco Corporation: Sysco, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate the Groundbreaking on Oklahoma Solar Project

The Rumble Solar Energy Center in Grady County, Oklahoma will create 300 construction jobs and bring an estimated $32 million in tax revenue to the county

Sysco Corporation, the world's largest food distributor, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, one of the country's largest energy infrastructure developers, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Rumble Solar Energy Center in Oklahoma. Once operational, Rumble Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, will generate approximately $32 million in additional tax revenue over 30 years for the community.

The project represents a potential $334 million investment in the local community and will generate 250-megawatts of renewable energy, making it one of the largest solar sites serving the food service industry. The energy generated equals 75% of Sysco's national power usage including 100% of Sysco Oklahoma's total electric load. Rumble Solar will create approximately 300 jobs at the peak of construction, bringing increased activity and revenue to the local area, highlighting the project's significant investment in Oklahoma's energy infrastructure.

"This is another example of our commitment to operating in a manner that is responsive to the expectations of the communities and customers we serve while also fulfilling our own business goals," said Sysco Chief Merchandising Officer and Senior Vice President Victoria Gutierrez. This project ticks several of our goals by decreasing our emissions each year by 16%, while also creating additional jobs and increasing tax revenue for a community we serve," Gutierrez added.

Sysco's climate goal aims to lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27.5% by 2030. An important element of reaching this goal includes sourcing 100% renewable electricity for the company's global operations by 2030. The company will reduce its Scope 2 emissions and decrease electricity costs for the company as we transform into both a seller and buyer of power.

"We're excited to continue working alongside Sysco and helping them reach their sustainability goals," said Anthony Pedroni, vice president of development at NextEra Energy Resources. "Once operational, Rumble Solar will deliver immense benefits not only to Sysco, but to Grady County, the surrounding community, and the state of Oklahoma.

The Rumble Solar Energy Center is NextEra Energy Resources' second solar project to begin construction in Oklahoma and is expected to be operational by the end of 2026. The company's subsidiaries currently operate 19 wind energy facilities and three battery energy storage facilities in the state.

During the event, Sysco Corporation and Rumble Solar presented $10,000 donations to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Minco Schools, respectively. The funds to Minco Schools will support the Agricultural Education and Family Consumer Sciences departments. The funds to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will be allocated to their Backpack Program Initiative, which provides meals to children in need during the summer.

More information on Sysco's sustainability commitments can be found in Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report.

