Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant Selected by U.S. Department of Energy to Receive Fuel for First Kaleidos Reactor Test

Radiant, the pioneer in mass-produced portable nuclear microreactors, announced today that it has officially accepted its selection by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a recipient of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel for the first test of Kaleidos, the world's first mass-produced reactor. This milestone marks a critical step forward in the deployment of reliable nuclear energy in new frontiers - from remote communities to disaster relief and military operations.

HALEU allocation milestone marks critical step forward in deployment of world's first mass-produced reactor

Radiant's acceptance of the DOE's conditional fuel allocation further cements the company's leadership role in the emerging field of portable nuclear energy and underscores the federal government's growing investment in nuclear innovation as a key pillar of national energy strategy.

"We are honored to be selected by the Department of Energy for this fuel allocation. The DOE's commitment today will revitalize the American nuclear sector because ensuring that fuel is accessible to innovative companies means that the schedule for delivering value back to our customers and our country doesn't slip a single unnecessary day," said Doug Bernauer, Radiant CEO and founder. "Fueling the prototype of the first mass producible reactor design next year and operating it will mark a defining moment for Radiant and for the future of American energy."

The DOE's allocation of HALEU fuel to Radiant is part of Secretary Wright's broader initiative to prioritize innovation in next-generation nuclear technologies supported by Congressional leaders including Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Utah Sen. John Curtis, Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy, Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher, and Ohio Rep. Bob Latta. Radiant's Kaleidos reactor, designed for rapid deployment and high operational safety, is a pioneering solution aimed at transforming the way energy is delivered in challenging environments.

Radiant is currently targeting its test of the Kaleidos demonstration unit at the Idaho National Laboratory DOME facility in 2026. For more information about Radiant and Kaleidos, visit www.radiantnuclear.com.

