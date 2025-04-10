Regions Bank: Regions Leaders Take Part in Mentoring Monday

Each year, 40 U.S. cities bring together female professionals for conversation and inspiration. Read about two Regions leaders who participated this year and discover what they gained from the experience.

By Kim Borges

Walking into a large room where you don't know a soul can be intimidating.

Brianna Hintz has been pushing past those fears a lot lately.

"I've been working to get myself out of my comfort zone," she said.

So, when Hintz uncovered a way to meet 150 women in less than three hours, she was all in.

The opportunity? Mentoring Monday, an annual speed networking event for female professionals. There are 40 Mentoring Monday events hosted nationwide by The Business Journals bringing women together to network, connect and inspire.

Hintz attended the Houston Business Journal's twelfth annual Mentoring Monday in February which connected 115 mentees with 36 mentors.

Regions Commercial Banking executive and Greater Houston market executive Caroline Vérot Moore served as a mentor.

"This is the second time I've participated," said Vérot Moore. "I've had a lot of mentors in my career, so for me, this event offers a chance to give back to the community."

Hintz, who moved to the Bayou City in January after graduating from the University of Minnesota and accepting a Marketing and Communications specialist role with a national crane rental company, wasn't exactly sure what Mentoring Monday would resemble.

"I initially didn't have many expectations," she said. "But when the bell started ringing, I got a little bit nervous."

And then, reassurance when Hintz saw Vérot Moore.

"I scanned the room for smiling faces and went to her because she seemed very friendly and open," she said.

For the next seven minutes, Hintz, a fellow mentee and Vérot Moore discussed the challenges of juggling professional and personal responsibilities.

My main takeaway was the realization balancing family and progressing in your career is doable. Brianna Hintz

"My main takeaway was the realization balancing family and progressing in your career is doable," Hintz said. "To see someone in a leadership role who has lived that was really inspiring for me. She's awesome."

Dr. Manahil Riaz, a licensed professional counselor and practice owner, had a better idea what to expect her second time as a mentee.

What drew her back for year two?

"Being a woman in business can very lonely," she said. "This event really helped me understand I'm not alone. It's important for us to have a community."

Riaz, a Regions client, especially enjoyed connecting with Vérot Moore.

"My business partner and I have a business account with the bank and we're so grateful for Regions," Riaz said. "Caroline is so interesting, and her background growing up in France is fascinating. I moved here from Pakistan when I was seven, so we talked about changing languages."

The two also covered additional ground during their whirlwind conversation.

"I asked Caroline, 'Who are your mentors? Who did you look up to?'" said Riaz. "I like to know the people I admire also have people they admire. I want to know who their guiding lights are."

"It fills my cup to know there are other successful women in the room and I get to be in the same room with them." Dr. Manahil Riaz

During her conversations, Vérot Moore shared the impact mentoring has made with her career. And she also shared another insight.

"I think sponsorship is equally important," she said. "It's having someone in your company who knows what you've done and can throw your hat into the ring when promotions are being discussed. Having a sponsor when you're not in the room and those conversations happen matters. It's our responsibility as women in leadership to help other women become leaders."

Hintz left Mentoring Monday with a stack of business cards - plus something more.

"It reinstilled my confidence in stepping outside my comfort zone," she said. "Everyone is human, everyone is excited to share about their experience. You can learn something from everyone and everything."

Riaz also had valuable takeaways.

"It fills my cup to know there are other successful women in the room and I get to be in the same room with them," she said. "I look to these mentors, and they tell me it's going to get easier. They also said, 'One day, you'll be sharing your stories with others.' Anything that can bring women together to talk about hardships is a wonderful thing."

"You know you already have one thing in common because you want to give back."



Caroline Vérot Moore, Regions Commercial Banking executive and Greater Houston market executive

And if you think those seeking advice were the only ones who benefitted from Mentoring Monday?

Vérot Moore would be the first to tell you that's not the case.

"The mentors get as much out of it as the mentees," she said. "I was able to make new connections in the community, which is always beneficial. We're all there for the same purpose. You know you already have one thing in common because you want to give back."

Mentoring Monday in Austin Regions Commercial Banking leader and Austin market executive Stephanie Perryman also participated in Mentoring Monday. It was her second time serving as a mentor. What did Perryman's experience resemble? "The energy in the room was undeniable," she said. "It's the kind of electric buzz that comes from being in a space where knowledge, encouragement and real talk are exchanged freely." While Perryman had many insightful conversations, one especially stood out. "I visited with a mentee who has the desire to launch her own company after working many years in the corporate sector," said Perryman. "Transitioning from the structure and predictability she's known to the unknown is both thrilling and daunting. We talked through the barriers she perceived were limiting her from making the leap to launch. We also discussed ways she can leverage people in her network to build her own personal board of directors and the importance of varying revenue streams with her business." "Every time I step into a mentoring role, I walk away with a fresh perspective, deeper understanding and a renewed sense of purpose. The exchange itself is a gift."



Stephanie Perryman, Regions Commercial Banking leader and Austin market executive Like Vérot Moore, Perryman sees value for both mentor and mentee from Mentoring Monday. "Mentoring isn't just about giving - it's also about receiving," Perryman said. "Every time I step into a mentoring role, I walk away with a fresh perspective, deeper understanding and a renewed sense of purpose. The exchange itself is a gift."

Event images captured by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design/provided courtesy of the Houston Business Journal

