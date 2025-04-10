The Barber Shop Marketing Named Best Small/Mid-Size Agency 2025 by Alliance of Women in Media DFW

The Barber Shop Marketing, the leading full-service advertising agency based in North Texas, was honored as Best Small/Mid-Size Agency by the Alliance of Women in Media (AWM-DFW) at the prestigious Awards of Excellence Gala, held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Dallas Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The annual gala brought together the top media professionals from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area to recognize outstanding achievements in media, marketing, journalism, and communications. The Barber Shop Marketing stood out among a competitive field for its creative leadership, strategic innovation, and dedication to delivering measurable success for its clients.

"This award is a testament to the passion and talent of our team," said Amy Hall, President of The Barber Shop Marketing. "Being recognized by the Alliance of Women in Media is not only an incredible honor, but it also reinforces our commitment to empowering women in the media industry and pushing the boundaries of impactful storytelling."

With more than two decades of excellence, The Barber Shop Marketing has built a reputation for its hands-on approach, community-driven values, and powerful campaign execution across all media channels. The agency has partnered with a wide range of clients - from local businesses to national brands - delivering personalized, performance-driven results.

The Alliance of Women in Media (AWM) is a national, nonprofit organization of men and women who work in media and allied fields. Founded in 1951 as American Women in Radio and Television, AWM is proud to represent men and women engaged in the creation of high-quality media and related services. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership and drive positive change for the industry and societal progress.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electrical, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

