INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Top Licensing Agents 2025 Drive $100+ Billion in Licensed Goods

The 2025 whitepaper from License Global highlights the brand licensing agents that are facilitating consumer product growth and the future-proofing strategies they are using to equal sales at retail around the world.

License Global , the leading media platform for in-depth research, trends, content and cutting-edge insights driving forward the licensing, brand-building and IP extension industry, has released its 2025 Top Global Licensing Agents report. The report highlights the top licensing agents by total retail sales of licensed consumer goods from the past year, recognizing business strategies propelling the agencies to the forefront of the industry.

Licensing agents are?the strategic guides to help brands enter new markets through manufacturer and retail networks, and they broker innovative collaborations that resonate with consumers and expand an IPs reach into new global and domestic markets.

This year's whitepaper report reveals an impressive surge in the industry's growth, with the top 10 featured agents collectively reporting over $74 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products. For licensors, licensees, service providers and agents alike, the report is an unparalleled tool for understanding market dynamics, identifying opportunities and charting the course for future success in the ever-expanding world of brand licensing.

"The rapid expansion of the industry is starkly illustrated by the concentration of power at the top. With the Top 10 agencies alone accounting for $74.3 billion, a staggering 71.2% of the total market, we are witnessing an unprecedented consolidation of influence and resources. This trend not only showcases the industry's growth but also highlights the increasing dominance of key players in shaping its future," shares Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy at License Global. "As the consumer landscape continues to shift, brand licensing agents facilitate opportunities so the entire industry can continue to flourish."

The 2025 Top 10 Global Licensing Agents

IMG Licensing CAA Brand Management Beanstalk LMCA Global Icons Alifish Brand Central CLC Brandgenuity Wildbrain CPLG

Brandscape, License Global's qualitative trends tracker, identifies agents as key growth drivers. According to the report, Millennials are poised to become the primary target and most important generation for licensed product sales in 2025 and 2026, with Gen Z and the emerging Gen Alpha following closely behind. Brands and agents who successfully attune their offerings to resonate with these younger, digitally-native generations stand to gain a significant competitive advantage.

The Brand Licensing Forecast reports fashion (apparel), food and beverage and toys and games as the three biggest category opportunities for brands in the future. Food and beverage specifically has increased rapidly since iconic food brands such as McDonald's, Hershey's, M&Ms, Kellogg's, Heinz and Jif are expanding into licensed merchandise beyond consumables, reinforcing brand presence in apparel, collectibles and lifestyle products.

Looking forward, the leading licensing agents are adopting six key strategies to navigate the evolving industry landscape, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven decision-making to analyze consumer behaviors, digital and e-commerce expansion to align with shifting modern retail habits, sustainability and ethical licensing as long-term brand value drivers, global brand collaborations expanding market reach, customer engagement and support to strengthen trust and loyalty and finally, adaptability and flexibility through agile deal structures. These categories reflect the dynamic evolution of business practices in response to shifting consumer demands, technological advancements and global market trends. When used together, these strategies create success in an increasingly competitive and interconnected world.

