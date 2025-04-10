Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 22:26 Uhr
110 Leser
The Vokol Group Seeks Dynamic Spokesperson for Summer 2025 Entertainment Engagement

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / The Vokol Group is now casting for a charismatic and confident Male-Spokesperson / On-Stage Team Presenter host for promotional and media events for a contract-based entertainment engagement during Summer 2025, with the potential for ongoing and international opportunities.

This high-energy role blends on-stage appearance with hands-on assistance in staging execution, making it ideal for a seasoned performer who thrives on stage and behind the scenes. The selected candidate will join a fast-paced, professional team delivering nightly media and promotional elements in a fun, dynamic environment with full travel support provided.

ROLE DETAILS:
Title: Spokesperson / On-Stage Team Member
Gender Identity: Male
Age Range: appearing to be in 20's or 30's
Height: 6'1" to 6'4"
Silhouette: Athletic to muscular
Experience: Must be confident, charismatic, and team-oriented, with a background in theatrical or live performance. Candidates will appear onstage at promotional events and in addition assist with setup and operation of staging nightly media and promotional event.

Key Requirements:

  • Must be 18+ with a valid passport

  • Strong team player mentality

  • Theatrical/live performance experience

  • Physically capable of assisting with stage setup and real-time execution

CONTRACT DETAILS:

  • Duration: Approximately 12 weeks

  • Training begins in June with engagements running through Labor Day 2025

  • Rate: $700/week

  • Non-Union

  • Travel provided

  • Perks: Diversified training, potential for international travel and future television opportunities

HOW TO APPLY:
To be considered, applicants must submit the following:

PHOTOS (taken in form-fitting black clothing, , full smile showing teeth):

  1. Shoulders-up (front)

  2. Shoulders-up (profile)

  3. Full-length

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS:

  • Current resume and headshot

  • Any links (YouTube, Dropbox, etc.) to reels or performance videos that showcase relevant skills or on-stage experience

SUBMISSION DEADLINE:
May 1, 2025
Email submissions to:casting@thevokolgroup.com

This is your chance to be part of a unique, professionally enriching summer engagement with room to grow into long-term, global opportunities.

SOURCE: The Vokol Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
