The Vokol Group Seeks Dynamic Spokesperson for Summer 2025 Entertainment Engagement

The Vokol Group is now casting for a charismatic and confident Male-Spokesperson / On-Stage Team Presenter host for promotional and media events for a contract-based entertainment engagement during Summer 2025, with the potential for ongoing and international opportunities.
This high-energy role blends on-stage appearance with hands-on assistance in staging execution, making it ideal for a seasoned performer who thrives on stage and behind the scenes. The selected candidate will join a fast-paced, professional team delivering nightly media and promotional elements in a fun, dynamic environment with full travel support provided.
ROLE DETAILS:
Title: Spokesperson / On-Stage Team Member
Gender Identity: Male
Age Range: appearing to be in 20's or 30's
Height: 6'1" to 6'4"
Silhouette: Athletic to muscular
Experience: Must be confident, charismatic, and team-oriented, with a background in theatrical or live performance. Candidates will appear onstage at promotional events and in addition assist with setup and operation of staging nightly media and promotional event.
Key Requirements:
Must be 18+ with a valid passport
Strong team player mentality
Theatrical/live performance experience
Physically capable of assisting with stage setup and real-time execution
CONTRACT DETAILS:
Duration: Approximately 12 weeks
Training begins in June with engagements running through Labor Day 2025
Rate: $700/week
Non-Union
Travel provided
Perks: Diversified training, potential for international travel and future television opportunities
HOW TO APPLY:
To be considered, applicants must submit the following:
PHOTOS (taken in form-fitting black clothing, , full smile showing teeth):
Shoulders-up (front)
Shoulders-up (profile)
Full-length
ADDITIONAL MATERIALS:
Current resume and headshot
Any links (YouTube, Dropbox, etc.) to reels or performance videos that showcase relevant skills or on-stage experience
SUBMISSION DEADLINE:
May 1, 2025
Email submissions to:casting@thevokolgroup.com
This is your chance to be part of a unique, professionally enriching summer engagement with room to grow into long-term, global opportunities.
SOURCE: The Vokol Group
