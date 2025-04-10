Jeff Overman and Rae Crogan Bring Desert Homes Team to Equity Union Real Estate

Brokerage adds The Oasis Country Club to its family of on-site sales teams in the Coachella Valley

Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that Jeff Overman and Rae Crogan, along with their team, Desert Homes, have joined its brokerage. Desert Homes is the on-site sales team at The Oasis Country Club in Palm Desert, California.

Desert Homes Team

Jeff Overman, Rae Crogan, Judy Haley and MaryAnne Towne

The Desert Homes team is consistently ranked as one of the top real estate sales teams in the Coachella Valley, being featured in Palm Springs Life magazine's annual Top Realtors report as well as ranking in RealTrends Verified's annual list of the Top 1.5% of Realtors in the nation. In addition to Jeff & Rae, team members MaryAnne Towne and Judy Haley have joined Equity Union under the Desert Homes team name.

Jeff & Rae have an extraordinary level of expertise in the industry, each having been licensed for over 20 years. "The entire team are homeowners with the Oasis Country Club proving not only an in-depth level of knowledge of the community, but understanding the needs and quality of life of its homeowners", said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. With the addition of The Oasis Country Club, Equity Union now represents four on-site communities in the Coachella Valley, including Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert, The Springs Country Club in Rancho Mirage and Seven Lakes Country Club in Palm Springs.

About The Oasis Country Club: The Oasis Country club features 662 homes, 18 swimming pools and spas, a 60-par executive gold course with 22 lakes, a Ted Robinson designed 18-hole putting course, putting green, practice driving range, a lighted stadium tennis court and two lighted pickleball court.

About Equity Union Real Estate: One of California's largest independent brokerages, Equity Union has over 900 agents companywide and sells over $3 Billion in sales volume annually. Headquarters for Equity Union are based in Los Angeles, California with four offices in the Coachella Valley located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and La Quinta.

Contact Information

Dan Stueve

Vice President, General Manager

dan@equityunion.com

(310) 595-5875





SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire