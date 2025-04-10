Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
10.04.25
21:03 Uhr
6,170 Euro
-0,310
-4,78 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0806,16022:58
6,0756,10522:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2025 22:46 Uhr
87 Leser
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Golden Ocean Group Limitedand in the links below.

April 10, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

  • GOGL - 2025 AGM Notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b3f55f6-e43f-48fc-a176-4d120b0b2627)
  • GOGL - 2024 20F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/118f87bf-0931-4d3c-b2be-bc07296d076f)

