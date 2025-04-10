Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Members of the Financial Information Services Division (FISD), joined TMX Datalinx to close the market to celebrate its commitment to the global market data industry through their ongoing relationship with FISD.





FISD is the global forum of choice for industry participants to discuss, understand and facilitate the evolution of financial information for the key players in the value chain including consumer firms, third party groups and data providers. It is a dynamic environment in which members identify the trends that will shape the industry and create education opportunities and industry initiatives to address them.

The FISD agenda encompasses a wide range of commercial, technical, and regulatory issues that face the financial information industry. The specific events, working groups, and activities that FISD offers will change over time in response to member needs and the changing business environment.

