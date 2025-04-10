Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A3ES40 | ISIN: US44812J1043 | Ticker-Symbol: V71
Tradegate
10.04.25
21:52 Uhr
10,400 Euro
-1,100
-9,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2025 23:46 Uhr
Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the market opens on May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Investors can join the live webcast here. Analysts can register here.

Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications

The Company expects to make available on its website materials designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://hut8.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-potential computing. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five ASIC Colocation and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

Hut 8 Corp. Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
ir@hut8.com

Hut 8 Corp. Public Relations
Gautier Lemyze-Young
gautier.young@hut8.com


