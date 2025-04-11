Harbour No.2 PLC is a static RMBS securitisation, serving as the refinance of notes previously issued under Harbour No.1 PLC. It is backed by a non-conforming portfolio of predominantly reperforming mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied and buy-to-let properties across the United Kingdom.

On April 10, 2025, Harbour No.2 PLC issued additional Class A2 notes, raising the outstanding balance of these notes from GBP 11,740,549.99 to GBP 234,794,758.48. These funds have been allocated for the full redemption of the Class A1 notes. Additionally, Class A1 noteholders renounced interest accrued from 28 January, 2025 to 10 April, 2025, which will be paid to Class A2 noteholders on April 28, 2025. Updates to the terms and conditions on the Class A1 notes ensure that the renunciation of interest does not constitute a default. Class A1 and Class A2 notes were pari-passu and these amendments, have not led to a change in KBRA's ratings for any classes of rated notes issued by Harbour No.2 PLC.

Recent Publications

Harbour No.2 PLC New Issue Report

Harbour No.2 PLC Tear Sheet

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1008777

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410891740/en/

Contacts:

Hrishikesh Oturkar, Director

+44 20 8148 1070

hrishikesh.oturkar@kbra.com

Katherine Quirke, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1185

katherine.quirke@kbra.com

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS RMBS

+1 646-731-2486

jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com