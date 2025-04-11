Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Dates of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2025 Results Call

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that its Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 (the "Meeting") at 11:30 a.m. Vancouver time as a hybrid format. The Meeting will be held in person at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 2800, Bentall IV Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and online via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LUN2025. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings/.

The Company has made arrangements to enable shareholders and proxyholders to attend and vote virtually and in-person at this year's Meeting. The record date for the Meeting is March 10, 2025. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to vote online, by telephone or by proxy. Detailed information on how shareholders can participate in the Meeting and vote is available in the Circular. The Circular provides additional information relating to the below items for consideration at the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon;

To elect the directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

To provide shareholders with an advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation;

To transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Notice and Access

Lundin Mining will provide shareholders with electronic access to meeting materials rather than mailing paper copies. Electronic copies of the Circular, other meeting materials and copies of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, the auditor's report on those statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis are available online at the Company's website at https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The notice shareholders receive will include information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Circular or associated materials if preferred.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release its first quarter 2025 operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 to present the results. Webcast and conference call details are provided below.

Webcast / Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 7:00 AM PT | 10:00 AM ET

Listen Only Webcast: WEBCAST LINK

Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: DIAL IN LINK

To participate in the call click on the dial in LINK above and complete the online registration form. Once registered you will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call and ask questions.

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the webcast LINK above and will be archived on the Company's website for a limited period of time.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel. In December 2024 the Company announced the sale of its European assets to Boliden. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 subject to customary conditions and approvals.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 10, 2025 at 4:00 pm Pacific Time.

