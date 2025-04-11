Battery X Metals Announces Formation of Critical Battery Metals Exploration Subsidiary and Expansion of Quebec Exploration Portfolio with Acquisition of 39 Additional Mineral Claims

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals forms Battery X Discoveries Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary focused on advancing critical battery metal exploration across North America. Battery X Metals acquires 39 additional mineral claims, comprising claims contiguous to and in proximity to its Reservoir Dozois Project in Abitibi, Quebec, expanding its exploration footprint.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, effective April 3, 2025, it has incorporated Battery X Discoveries Inc. ("Battery X Discoveries"), a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on the identification, acquisition, and advancement of critical battery metal exploration opportunities across North America.

Formation of Battery X Discoveries Inc. to Advance North American Critical Battery Metal Exploration

The formation of Battery X Discoveries represents a key milestone in the execution of the Company's long-term strategy to secure North American sources of essential battery materials-including lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and manganese-that are vital to the clean energy transition and the resilience of North American supply chains. The new subsidiary will serve as a strategic entity within the Company's broader exploration portfolio, supporting the pursuit of new, high-potential targets through both conventional and technology-enhanced methodologies.

"The formation of Battery X Discoveries aims to strengthen the critical battery metal exploration vertical of our 360° battery metals strategy," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals. "The formation of Battery X Discoveries is intended to enable us to deepen our focus on North American critical battery metal resource discovery and reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable and secure supply chain for energy transition materials."

Acquisition of Additional Mineral Claims at Reservoir Dozois Project, Abitibi, Quebec

The Company also announces that, on April 9, 2025, it amended the underlying purchase and sale agreement dated January 11, 2024 (the "Original Agreement") with 1303812 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") and acquired an additional 39 active mineral claims (the "Additional Claims"), comprising certain claims that are contiguous to, and others that are located in proximity to, the Company's existing 8 active mineral claims acquired on January 11, 2024 pursuant to the Original Agreement. The Additional Claims were inadvertently omitted under the Original Agreement which the parties have rectified through the amendment. Collectively, the 47 mineral claims comprise the Reservoir Dozois Project. The additional 39 mineral claims were transferred by the Vendor to the Company's subsidiary for no additional consideration than what was paid under the Original Agreement.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the formation, objectives, and anticipated activities of Battery X Discoveries, including its role in identifying, acquiring, and advancing critical battery metal exploration opportunities across North America; the strategic importance and potential impact of Battery X Discoveries on the Company's long-term exploration strategy; the expansion of the Reservoir Dozois Project through the acquisition of additional mineral claims and the Company's future exploration plans related thereto; and the Company's overall vision to contribute to North American battery metal supply chain resilience and the clean energy transition. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on information currently available to management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and exploration plans; the availability of funding and resources to carry out exploration and development programs; geological, technical, and operational challenges in connection with exploration activities; the accuracy of historical data and assumptions used in exploration planning; market demand for critical battery metals; changes in laws and regulations affecting the mining and exploration industry; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law. For a detailed discussion of risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance, readers are encouraged to consult the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

