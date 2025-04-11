Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (TSXV: WOOD.P) ("Woodbridge" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 210,000 stock options (the "Options") to the directors of the Corporation, pursuant to its stock option plan. The Options are each exercisable at a price of $0.10 to purchase one common share of the Corporation for up to five years from the date of grant. The Options will expire on April 7, 2030.

