Huitongda Network (9878.HK) Launches new AI+ Products and Strategy, Drives Domestic Consumption Demand On April 10, 2025, Huitongda Network (9878.HK) held an "AI+ Strategy and Product Launch Event," while introducing its new program for nurturing young business owners. At the event, Huitongda Network unveiled a series of latest AI+ products and solutions, covering the needs of its member stores across different operation scenarios, with more than 50 agents supporting member stores to double their efficiency. Meanwhile, considering the growing importance of rural markets in stabilizing and driving economic and innovation development, Huitongda Network also announced its "AI+ strategy", introducing its "1 cloud + 3 infrastructure" integrated AI system that consolidates cloud, edge, and terminal into one, which would be critical in facilitating the goods flow and intelligent trade development between urban and rural areas. "1 Cloud + 3 Infrastructure": 50+AI Solutions to Double Store and Value Chain Efficiency "We have reached the era of result-oriented AI agents." Sun Chao, Vice President of Huitongda Network and CEO of Huitong Datatech Smart Technology, explained the Company's latest "AI+ strategy". "Huitongda Network is moving on from SaaS+ to AI+, using AI agents and smart terminals as its core in developing its Qiancheng Cloud AI System. The bundle is expected to provide rural family-owned businesses and upstream manufacturers with 50+ AI solutions, capable of boosting the efficiency of goods circulation between urban and rural areas." Sun Chao gives further color on the implementation of AI+ strategy: "1 Cloud" refers to the upcoming launch of industry vertical large model "Qiancheng Cloud AI"; the "3 Infrastructure" refers to "AI+ industrial platform services" that connects upstream branded manufacturers with its member stores, which would allow its members to enjoy a competitive, intelligent supply chain, capable of facilitating the transaction of long-tail and personalized products; "AI+SaaS services" with products such as "AI+ supply chain" and "AI store", which will be able to improve the procurement efficiency and boost transaction volume of its member stores; and "AI+ smart terminal services", in which Huitongda Network established deep cooperation with AI hardware manufacturers to satisfy the proactive, localized and personalized AI needs of small businesses. "Taking our 'AI+SaaS services' as an example, our new 'Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager' APP has introduced 15 all-rounded AI agent solutions, focusing on 8 different aspects of operations, including procurement, marketing, activities, innovation, operation, sales, customer services, and community engagement. The solutions are expected to help retailers improve their daily operational and management efficiency, particularly in intelligent product management, marketing content production, multi-media content creation, and operational support. "For 'AI+ smart terminal services', we officially announced the launch of 2 different series of edge computing machines, 'Xuanwu' and 'Zhongshan', able to provide convenient one-stop AI solutions for our upstream and downstream clients. Sun Chao said Huitongda Network will focus on the implementation of "1 Cloud + 3 Infrastructure" strategy, in order to create more versatile agent application solutions, edge computing machines, and AI robots etc., providing further push to member stores' operational efficiency. Cooperation between Government and Enterprise, Integration of Software and Hardware, the Launch of "Jiangsu Youth Store" project and "Qiancheng AI Ecosystem" During the event, Huitongda Network and its partners, including the Youth League of Jiangsu Provincial Committee, Sunmi Technology, ThinkForce Chip, Hikvision, and EZVIZ Network, announced the launch of 2 separate initiatives to support the implementation of the "1 Cloud + 3 Infrastructure" strategy. As a strategic partner of the "Jiangsu Youth Store" nurturing plan of the Youth League of Jiangsu Provincial Committee, Huitongda Network also announced the 2025 plan at the event. Both parties are going to provide comprehensive AI+ empowerment to more than 10,000 youth stores in 2025, helping young store managers to achieve sustainable development in AI applications, intelligent supply chain, digital marketing, and other aspects. At the same time, Huitongda Network also reached a strategic cooperation agreement with chip and hardware manufacturers, including ThinkForce Chip, Hikvision, EZVIZ Network, Sunmi Technology, etc to build a software and hardware integrated AI-service alliance. It has also kick-started its "Qiancheng AI Ecosystem Partnership Program", providing member stores and industrial customers with diversified, personalized, integrated, and modularized AI solutions. From Digitalization to Intelligent Development, Huitongda Network "AI+Industry" to Boost Domestic Consumption Demand As an industrial internet company that has been focusing on China's rural markets, Huitongda Network has been pushing the transformation and upgrades of rural family-owned businesses with its digital technology and intelligent supply chain capability. Xu Xiuxian, Chief Executive Officer of Huitongda Network, highlights the Company's cloud-based services and offline touchpoints, with its 250,000 member store network across the country, covering 21 provinces, 25,000 towns and villages. "The rural market has become a stabilizer and innovator in the country's economic development. In the past 15 years, Huitongda Network has built a unique business ecosystem, proving itself against market cycles. On the backdrop of a growing emphasis on domestic consumption and technological development, Huidongda Network's pursuit of AI will not only make us as an effective conductor, but also a platform that would drive the efficiency of rural market's value chain." Xu Xiuxian added, "Through the 3 major infrastructure (AI+SaaS services, AI+ smart terminal services, AI+ industrial platform services) from our 'AI+ Strategy', we expect to create notable synergies with our 3 major supply chain initiatives (brand express project, self-owned brand portfolio expansion, and open-ended intelligent supply chain). In the AI era, Huitongda Network will aim at promoting steady and high-quality development of enterprises through intelligent technology and intelligent supply chain, while also fulfilling its corporate mission of stimulating domestic demand, increasing local consumption, and energizing the development of rural economies in China."



