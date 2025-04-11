Toyota City, Japan, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced that orders are being accepted from today for its evolved GR Yaris at Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan, with sales to commence on May 6. Also announced today was the GR Yaris factory-installed option Aero Performance Package scheduled for launch this autumn or later, the elements of which were first unveiled as part of a concept vehicle at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 and which incorporates insights gained from motorsports.- The evolved GR Yaris is being introduced in Japan. Acceptance of orders started on April 11. Sales are to start on May 6.- Insights gained from competing in motorsports events such as the Super Taikyu Series and Japanese Rally Championship were incorporated into the development process, resulting in improvements that contribute to enhanced driving performance.- The Aero Performance Package, a new factory-installed option that features performance aerodynamic parts that were developed together with professional drivers through an uncompromising approach to achieving targeted performance by addressing every single issue encountered during racing and circuit evaluations, has been announced and is scheduled for launch in autumn 2025 or later.As a symbol of TGR car-making, the GR Yaris was born through making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. TGR has continued to compete in various motorsports, such as the FIA World Rally Championship, the Super Taikyu Series, and the Japanese Rally Championship, using the GR Yaris since the model's launch in September 2020. That is because problems that occur in the extreme environments of rallies and other races provide opportunities to evolve the GR Yaris into an ever-better car. Under the slogan of "Thanks for breaking it" directed at the drivers who pushed the vehicle to its limits, TGR honed the GR Yaris through constant enhancements, thoroughly pursuing the cause of problems by analyzing driving data, reviewing steering feel, and examining what kind of scratches and foreign matter were on broken parts.TGR's journey of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars is without end. It intends to continuously evolve the GR Yaris by incorporating input from various drivers garnered through continued racing.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/42579162.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.