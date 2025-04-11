Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Goldexplorer trotzt dem Trend mit +70%! Geht die Rallye jetzt erst richtig los?
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961
Tradegate
11.04.25
07:50 Uhr
7,646 Euro
+0,084
+1,11 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
11.04.2025 08:12 Uhr
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 2025 results webcast on 25 April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 11 April 2025 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its first quarter 2025 Interim Report on Friday 25 April 2025 at approximately 8:30 am EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference on the same day at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT). The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-enso-oyj-q1-earnings-presentation-2025.open-exchange.net/ The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the Q&A, please choose the "Webinar" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available https://stora-enso-oyj-q1-earnings-presentation-2025.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

© 2025 PR Newswire
