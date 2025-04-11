

Milan, Italy - April 11, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Zakeke, a leading Visual Commerce platform, proudly announces the launch of its new 3D Digital Asset Manager . This powerful platform enhances Zakeke's suite by enabling the creation, storage, and management of 3D models and catalogs - without high costs or long wait times. The platform makes 3D more accessible, even for small brands, while Zakeke aims to democratize immersive technologies across various industries, including fashion, furniture, jewellery, and sports equipment. The 3D Digital Asset Manager addresses a critical need in the e-commerce sector by offering a comprehensive suite of tools that simplify the creation, storage, and sharing of 3D models. With its advanced technology, businesses can effortlessly convert 2D images into 3D models without needing a 3D artist, eliminating costly photoshoots and physical samples. This streamlines workflows and reduces waste, making it a more sustainable solution by minimizing the need for excess inventory and physical prototypes. The platform integrates seamlessly with e-commerce platforms, allowing businesses to showcase hundreds of product variants in seconds without requiring extensive IT expertise. CEO Angelo Coletta emphasizes the importance of this launch, stating, "Our 3D Digital Asset Manager will transform how companies approach product visualization and customer interaction. The streamlined creation and management of 3D assets lets businesses focus on what matters most-enhancing customer experience and driving sales. Furthermore, the accessibility of 3D to all empowers small brands to compete effectively with larger enterprises." Improving Operational Efficiency and Customer Engagement The 3D Digital Asset Manager creates operational efficiency by providing a centralized hub for managing all 3D assets. This eliminates file chaos and allows businesses to collaborate on 3D models more effectively. Teams work together seamlessly, managing permissions and aligning all stakeholders in their marketing efforts. Additionally, the platform offers performance analysis tools, enabling businesses to track 3D model interactions and refine their marketing strategies based on real-time data. The global e-commerce market continued to grow throughout 2024, emphasizing immersive shopping experiences. Consumers now expect interactive and engaging content, which drives the demand for 3D digital assets. Zakeke's solution meets this demand by providing businesses with tools to create dynamic marketing materials, such as automated 360° GIFs and videos, greatly enhancing audience engagement. The platform supports no-code 3D model sharing, allowing businesses to share their assets instantly via links or QR codes. This feature enables companies to spread their 3D content across various digital platforms, further amplifying their brand presence and customer interaction. Real-World Applications and Future Prospects In real-world applications, Zakeke's 3D Digital Asset Manager demonstrates substantial potential across various sectors. Fashion brands now showcase hundreds of styles in 3D, reducing the need for physical samples and photoshoots. Meanwhile, furniture companies manage numerous 3D models with ease, optimizing their operational efficiency. Sports brands utilize the platform to create engaging marketing materials for limited-edition gear, enhancing their merchandising strategies. Businesses can integrate Zakeke's 3D Digital Asset Manager into their e-commerce infrastructure with minimal setup required. Subsequently, this seamless integration ensures that companies quickly start creating, managing, and sharing 3D models without extensive technical expertise. Angelo Coletta concludes, "Looking toward the future, we believe that our 3D Digital Asset Manager will play a pivotal role in shaping the e-commerce landscape. Empowering businesses of all sizes to harness the power of 3D enhances product visualization while opening new avenues for customer engagement and brand storytelling." Visit Zakeke's Website to learn more about the 3D Digital Asset Manager and how it can transform your business operations. About Zakeke Zakeke pioneers visual commerce solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance the online shopping experience. With a focus on advancement and user-friendly technology, Zakeke serves thousands of businesses across various industries, helping them stay at the forefront of e-commerce trends. The company positions itself as a leader in the field through its dedication to advancing visual commerce technology, continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in online retail. Contact Information Contact: Alessia Dozzo Brand: Zakeke Website: https://www.zakeke.com Email: a.dozzo@zakeke.com 11/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



