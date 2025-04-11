ABC Fitness: ABC and EGYM join forces to expand market reach and bring smarter, personalized fitness experiences to more gyms worldwide

Dallas, Texas, April 11, 2025, a global leader in fitness technology management software, today announced a new partnership with EGYM, a leading provider of smart fitness solutions. This collaboration will integrate EGYM workout tracking and analysis technology as the exclusive workout tracking and analysis technology across ABC Fitness' Trainerize, Ignite, and Glofox platforms. In turn, EGYM will position ABC Fitness as the sole preferred member management system within the global fitness market, expanding ABC Fitness' reach across Europe and the Middle East.

By integrating their best-in-class technologies, the partnership will drive innovation, expand market reach, and deliver AI-powered solutions that enhance the member experience, empowering fitness operators to build more connected memberships.

"Our collaboration with EGYM is an important path to redefine the entire landscape of fitness tech to deliver a differentiated personalized member experience and unlocking even more personalization for fitness operators and members alike," said Mohammed Iqbal, Chief Strategy Officer, ABC Fitness. "By combining our strengths, we are not only broadening our global opportunities but also creating a holistic, integrated member experience that brings together training, tracking, and management in a new way."

ABC Fitness will integrate EGYM workout and analysis tracking into its mobile app solutions, which will include connecting to EGYM's BioAge, a metric that determines a user's fitness age in terms of strength, flexibility, metabolism and endurance. Additionally, EGYM allows ABC Fitness customers to map their gym equipment, enabling the creation of hyper personalized workouts based on available machines. A proof-of-concept will be released and showcased at the FIBO Annual Conference in April 2025, with general availability expected later this year.

"Our partnership with ABC Fitness will help bring our smart fitness solutions to a broader audience, expanding the types of data and services that gyms and studios can offer their members," said John Ford, CPO, EGYM. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to bridge the gap between expert exercise products and everyday fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that every workout is effective, engaging, and data-driven."

According to ABC Fitness' Q1 2025 Wellness Watch Report, 31% of consumers have used virtual fitness trainers or workout generators. This partnership enables gyms and studios to transform their mobile apps into comprehensive health and fitness tools for their members, enhancing member engagement, delivering greater value, and generating deeper data insights, which supports growth and retention.

More details on this partnership will be available in the coming weeks.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness' innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing?over $12 billion in payments every year. Learn more at?abcfitness.com.

About EGYM

EGYM is a global leader in fitness technology and corporate wellness with the vision of transforming healthcare from repair to prevention. EGYM Wellpass partners with companies to improve employee health by providing access to fitness and health facilities and EGYM Technology equips those facilities with smart gym equipment and digital solutions to offer an AI-driven workout experience for people of all skill levels. Corporates benefit from reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity, while clubs gain a growing, engaged membership base.

