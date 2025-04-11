The customizable, compact sheet coater supports coating speeds from 1. 2 mm/sec up to 33 mm/sec. InfinityPV, a Danish provider of printed electronics equipment, has launched a slot-die coater to provide thin-film solar PV researchers with a compact, configurable sheet coater that is suitable for organic and inorganic solar cell technologies. "Our Slot-Die Coater ensures exceptional coating uniformity for nanometer-to-micrometer-scale films, accommodating a wide variety of liquid formulations. It is targeted at researchers striving for precision and reproducibility," Jon Carlé, the head of sales ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...