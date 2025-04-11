Scientists in Spain have proposed a novel way to calculate the structure shading factor and mismatch losses for the rear side of bifacial PV modules using one-axis trackers. They tested the new methodology in a real PV system and found it is able to establish a linear fit based on distance from the torque tube. Researchers from Spain's Technical University of Madrid (IES-UPM) have proposed a novel methodology to determine the structure shading factor (SSF) and mismatch loss (MML) for the rear side of bifacial PV modules using single-axis trackers. In their experimental analysis, the team has ...

