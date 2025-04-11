LumenHaus GmbH: LumenHaus Teams Up with Matratzen Concord to Drive the Next Era of Smart Living

COLOGNE, Germany, April 11, 2025, an innovative platform driving the energy transition through decentralized, community-based, and sustainable energy supply, has announced a strategic partnership with Matratzen Concord, Germany's well-known sleep retailer. The collaboration brings together smart energy solutions and home comfort to create immersive, future-ready living experiences for German households.

From left to right: Adrian Bühler (LH Marketing Director), Michael Li (MC CEO), Dr. Dai Wang (LH CEO), Martin Beyer (LH Business Director), Günter Föckersperger (MC Sales Director)

As Germany undergoes a wave of energy transition and digital transformation, consumers are demanding greater comfort and sustainability in their homes-driving wider adoption of smart home technologies. At the same time, the country's growing sleep economy-fueled by rising stress levels and a growing focus on wellness-is creating new opportunities for energy innovation within the home.

Partners and customers alike benefit from LumenHaus, which enables a sustainable and convenient energy future through integrated technologies such as solar panels, battery storage, EV charging, and heat pumps. These solutions will now be brought into Matratzen Concord retail network where consumers can explore the synergy between comfort and clean energy.

"We believe that smart energy should be as intuitive and personal as a good night's sleep. Through this collaboration, we're making clean energy visible, tangible, and part of everyday life," said Dr. Dai Wang, Co-founder and CEO of LumenHaus GmbH.

"This is more than a retail partnership-it's a shared vision for the future of smart, healthy living. Together, we are transforming traditional home environments into intelligent, sustainable spaces," added Michael Li, CEO of Matratzen Concord.

About Matratzen Concord

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Cologne, Matratzen Concord operates hundreds of retail stores across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company is committed to delivering high-quality sleep solutions and promoting healthier living through innovative retail experiences.

About LumenHaus GmbH

LumenHaus is an innovative platform that drives the energy transition through decentralized, community-based, and sustainable energy supply. Partners and customers alike benefit from the platform's ability to enable a sustainable and convenient energy future.

