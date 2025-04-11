GIFA INC Announces Company Update

Gifa, Inc. (OTC PINK:GIFX) Company Update

Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our"), is pleased to share an update regarding the company's current status.

"Our commitment to excellence has set us up for ongoing success. As we move forward, we are concentrating on our strategic objectives, especially within the real estate sector. We are confident that through persistent effort and a focused vision, we can achieve our goal of doubling our real estate portfolio in 2025," stated Mr. Kisa, the Company's President.

"We recognize that this growth brings both challenges and opportunities, and we are eager to tackle them together as a cohesive team. Our success hinges on collaboration, innovation, and a stead fast focus on our objectives."

"Our hotel and casino project is also progressing well' he added.

"It is essential for us to honor our commitments to our shareholders, which carries a significant level of responsibility. We want to reassure everyone that we are working diligently towards this aim, even if some tasks are taking longer than we initially expected."said MrKisa.

We appreciate all of your contributions; together, we will elevate our company to new levels of success."

ABOUT GIFA INC:

GIFA, Inc., through it subsidiaries, provides financial services and consultancy, brokerage, business loans, project funding, crowd funding advice, and consultancy to individual and corporate clients. It also offers personal and professional business development and investment advice to private clients airline representation, and corporate and leisure travel services. In addition, the company provides end-to-end supply and demand chain management services engaging in controlling and coordinating supply of materials to a range of entities that are involved in producing and delivering goods and services. Further, it engages in media business comprising newspaper and Webtv; provides consultancy, advice, assistance, and support for local businesses, as well as opportunity to access international finance; and offers local businesses and individuals small loans. The company also owns real estate and generates rent and sale income. The company was formerly known as Firefish, Inc. and changed its name to GIFA, Inc. in October 2017. GIFA, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lefkosa, Cyprus.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, the words believe, may, could, should, expect, anticipate, estimate, project, propose, plan, intend, and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which may be beyond control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as th inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, and factors that can not be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made here in are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

For further information contact:

GIFA INC

Dr Fazil Kucuk Boulevard, Hamitkoy Junction

Hamitkoy, Nicosia

Mersin 10 Turkey

+903926116000

info@gifainc.net

SOURCE: GIFA INC.

