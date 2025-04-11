Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: LYX00F | ISIN: LU1829221024
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Apr-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 10-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.4282 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49165087 
CODE: NASD LN 
ISIN: LU1829221024 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASD LN 
Sequence No.:  382321 
EQS News ID:  2116090 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116090&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
