DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc (DTEC LN) Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2025 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5933 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9844714 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 382360 EQS News ID: 2116168 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 11, 2025 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)