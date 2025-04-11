SorbiForce, a Ukrainian energy storage company now in Arizona, has developed metal-free organic batteries made entirely from agricultural waste. From pv magazine USA Ukrainian startup SorbiForce said they've created the world's first sustainable battery using four key ingredients: carbon, water, salt and agricultural waste. "With the current way energy storage systems and batteries are designed, they have really big sustainability implications for the planet," Kevin Drolet, SorbiForce's CMO, told pv magazine USA. He explained that material scientist Serhii Kaminskyi, SorbiForce's CEO and co-founder, ...

