Shinsegae Department Store: Shinsegae opens 'The Heritage' where culture, history, and luxury converge in the heart of Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9th, Shinsegae Department Store presents 'The Heritage,' a new iconic culture house in Myeong-dong•Namdaemun, where Seoul's rich history, luxury, and trends merge in a 90-year-old historical space.

Situated in the center of Seoul, Myeong-dong is one of Korea's oldest and most vibrant commercial districts, attracting millions of visitors annually.

Founded in 1963 as Korea's very first department store, Shinsegae has been showcasing the trend of Korean lifestyle for the past 62 years not just with their highly curated designer brands but also by adding values to Korean people's lives by pioneering the concept of an in-store-art gallery in the nation.

Shinsegae Department Store has been an absolute favorite amongst millions of global customers along with Harrods(UK) and Isetan(Japan), taking the chart of No.1 leading position in the Korean department store industry by far.

With its heritage, Shinsegae has transformed a 90-year-old building-the 71st tangible cultural property of Seoul-into a vibrant cultural hub that contains historical and cultural values of Seoul after a decade of meticulous restoration.

Shinsegae has painstakingly restored every flower-shaped plaster ectype on the ceilings-an enduring masterpiece of modern Korean architecture-as it was almost 100 years ago.

A curtain wall inspired by The Morgan Library&Museum in NYC has also been added to the building's exterior to incorporate a modern design, creating a harmony between heritage and innovation.

In alignment with its name, 'The Heritage' boasts 'House of Shinsegae Heritage' on the 5th floor, a space dedicated to featuring Korean craft art which will mesmerize foreign visitors with Korean traditional arts and the beauty of craftsmanship.

On the 4th floor lies a museum where contemporary artifacts and archival photographs are exhibited to portray the story of Myeong-dong back in 1930s and 1950s.

On the 1st and 2nd floor, a CHANEL boutique designed by Peter Marino serves as the ultimate expression of modern luxury, blending seamlessly with the building's historical elegance. Shinsegae is the first in the nation to incorporate a luxury brand at a place where heritage lies within the building.

Nestled within a historic landmark where Korean contemporary commerce bloomed, 'The Heritage' is to become the opulent heart of Seoul. Through its exhibition filled with Korean beauty and tradition, global customers can immerse themselves into the journey of old and new, past and present.

