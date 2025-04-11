Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.04.2025 10:06 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

65th Honorary Doctorate of Achyuta Samanta from the University of Buckingham

Finanznachrichten News

BHUBANESWAR, India, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known social worker, educationist, and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, (https://achyutasamanta.com/) was conferred honorary doctorate (Degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa) by the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, during its Graduation Ceremony on April 10, 2025. This is the 65th honorary doctorate of Achyuta Samanta.

65th Honorary Doctorate of Achyuta Samanta from the University of Buckingham

The recognition underscores Dr. Samanta's remarkable contributions to society through education and social service. "For the last 33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the betterment of society. This honorary doctorate will remain a cherished milestone for me," Dr Samanta said, expressing his gratitude to the University for the distinction.

Dr. Samanta has now been awarded 65 honorary doctorates by prestigious universities and institutions worldwide, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to education and social service. While conferring the degree, the university commended his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development.

The University of Buckingham is the only independent university in the UK with a Royal Charter. It is the oldest of Britain's independent universities.

The Senate was astonished to learn about Dr. Achyuta Samanta's life story, which is one of inspiration and hope. It is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, and the power of hard work, perseverance, and social responsibility to transform lives and create a better world.

Among others, Dame Mary Archer, Chancellor, the University of Buckingham; Prof. James Tooley, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, as well as Council Members and Senate Members were also present on the occasion.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662598/KIIT_Achyuta_Samanta.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/5241906/KIIT_Logo.jpg

KIIT Logo (PRNewsfoto/KIIT)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/65th-honorary-doctorate-of-achyuta-samanta-from-the-university-of-buckingham-302426394.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.