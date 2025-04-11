Global Tech Leader Fredrik Nylander Appointed Chairman of the Board at Quinyx

Former Microsoft, SAP, and Workday Executive Joins to Support Quinyx's Continued Growth

LONDON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to accelerate its global expansion, leading workforce management provider Quinyx has appointed Fredrik Nylander as Chairman of the Board. A seasoned executive with over two decades of global leadership experience, Nylander has held executive roles at industry giants including Workday, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle.

Fredrik brings deep expertise in SaaS, Human Capital Management (HCM), and cloud technology, having played a pivotal role in scaling some of the world's most successful enterprise software companies. Most notably, his leadership tenure at Workday, a pioneer in HCM software, positions him as an ideal fit for Quinyx as it continues to drive innovation in AI-driven workforce management solutions.

Erik Fjellborg, Founder and CEO of Quinyx, commented:

"Fredrik's appointment marks a significant milestone as we celebrate our twentieth year in business. His extensive experience in go-to-market strategy and scaling high-growth technology companies will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint globally. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Quinyx team."

In addition to his new role with Quinyx, Fredrik also serves on multiple Advisory Boards, and is the Chairman at Truesec. He succeeds Maria Ahr from Alfvén & Didrikson, who held the position for the past ten years.

Commenting on his appointment, Fredrik Nylander said:

"Quinyx is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate today's dynamic workforce challenges. With its innovative AI-driven platform and global presence, the company shares many synergies with the tech leaders I've worked with. I'm excited to support Quinyx in this next chapter of growth."

Quinyx is globally recognized for its AI-powered scheduling, time reporting, and communications solutions that optimize workforce efficiency. The company raised $50 million in funding led by Battery Ventures in 2021 and counts McDonald's, Starbucks, Rituals, and ODEON Cinemas among its global customer base. "

About Quinyx

Quinyx is the expert guide for workforce management success on a mission to create a better work-life for millions of people around the world.

We help businesses reduce labor costs, maintain compliance, and improve workforce efficiency.

Serving over 1,000 companies worldwide including McDonald's, Hilton, Virgin Atlantic, and Starbucks, Quinyx simplifies tasks such as scheduling, time reporting, and forecasting for frontline and deskless workers.

