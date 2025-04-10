Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CBF9 | ISIN: CA3180931014 | Ticker-Symbol: 22F
Düsseldorf
11.04.25
08:12 Uhr
4,640 Euro
-0,060
-1,28 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4804,94011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2025 23:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Firan Technology Group Corporation Announces Results of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) ("FTG" or the "Corporation") today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), held in Toronto, Ontario on April 10, 2025. The Corporation reports that each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated February 28, 2025, was elected as a director of FTG.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of FTG are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
Mike L. Andrade13,752,32899.98%2,3570.02%
Robert J. Beutel13,346,73597.03%407,9502.97%
Bradley C. Bourne13,701,68299.61%53,0030.39%
Christine Forget13,500,73598.15%253,9501.85%
Edward C. Hanna13,500,63098.15%254,0551.85%

There were 60 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the AGM holding 14,059,796 Common Shares representing 55.85% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In addition, at the AGM, the shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Corporation's auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. For more information on these matters, please refer to FTG's management information circular dated February 28, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

  • FTG Circuits: A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.
  • FTG Aerospace: Designs, certifies, manufactures, and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEOTel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 314
Firan Technology Group Corporationbradbourne@ftgcorp.com
Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFOTel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 264
Firan Technology Group Corporationjamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website www.ftgcorp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.