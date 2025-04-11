Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Vopak signs agreements for a new debt issuance of around EUR 560 million equivalent

Vopak signs agreements for a new debt issuance of around EUR 560 million equivalent



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 11th April 2025



Royal Vopak announces the signing of Note Purchase Agreements for a debt issuance in the US Private Placement (USPP) market for a total amount of USD 325 million and EUR 260 million. Funding will take place in June 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.



This Notes Program consists of various EUR and USD tranches with maturities ranging from 5 to 11 years. For the USD denominated Notes of 325 million (of which 100 million are Subordinated Notes) the weighted average fixed annual interest rate is 5.7%. For the EUR denominated Notes of 260 million (of which 60 million are Subordinated Notes) the weighted average fixed annual interest rate is 4.2%.



The proceeds of this USPP will be mainly used to refinance outstanding and/or maturing debt in 2025. The program will further align the well-spread debt maturity profile of Vopak's outstanding debt, and will provide maximum flexibility under the current EUR 1 billion Revolving Credit Facility.



Michiel Gilsing, Chief Financial Officer of Vopak: "The successful debt issuance, attracting more than 9x oversubscription, underpins our ongoing access to relevant capital markets and further strengthens Vopak's financial foundations. This allows us to continue strategy execution to grow in industrial and gas terminals and accelerate investments in the energy transition infrastructure."



This announcement does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand.For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, battery energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future.



Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com