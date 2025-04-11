Tryg A/S - Interim report Q1 2025

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report Q1 2025.

Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 1,540m (DKK 1,280m) and a combined ratio of 84.2% (86.6%) in Q1 2025. The higher insurance service result was supported by a growth of 3.7% in local currencies, a benign level of weather claims, and a continued underlying profitability improvement. The investment result was robust at DKK 320m (DKK 112m). Pre-tax profit was DKK 1,491m (DKK 1,007m) and profit after tax was DKK 1,118m (DKK 776m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share for the quarter, is an increase of more than 5% from last year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q1 2025 was 195%, supporting future shareholder remuneration. Tryg launched a DKK 2bn buyback on 4 December 2024, of which some DKK 1.3bn has been bought back at the end of Q1.

Financial highlights Q1 2025

Insurance revenue growth of 3.7% in local currencies (4.8%)

Insurance service result of DKK 1,540m (DKK 1,280m)

Combined ratio of 84.2% (86.6%)

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.5%)

Investment result of DKK 320m (DKK 112m)

Profit before tax of DKK 1,491m (DKK 1,007m)

Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share and solvency ratio of 195%

Customer highlights Q1 2025

Customer satisfaction score of 82 (81)





Statement by Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer:

We have had a good start in executing our 2027 strategy, and I am pleased that we are delivering a solid set of results for the first quarter of the year. We have helped customers with more than half a million claims and paid out more than DKK 6.6 billion in disbursements, while managing to improve customer satisfaction. Especially, the implementation of an improved welcome flow for new customers and even faster claims handling is something that we see customers responding positively to. Meanwhile, the world around us has changed significantly both politically and macroeconomically, and therefore our financial robustness as an insurance company is more crucial than ever. Tryg Group must remain strong so that we can fulfill our obligations to our customers and shareholders.



Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.



The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:

Danish participants: +45 78 76 84 90

UK participants: +44 203 769 6819

US participants: +1 646 787 0157

PIN: 560768



The interim report material can be downloaded on www.tryg.com/downloads-2025 shortly after the time of release.



