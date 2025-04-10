Vantage Mobility Appoints Daryl Adams as CEO

PHOENIX, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Mobility ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles ("WAVs"), announced yesterday the appointment of Daryl Adams as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Adams brings significant expertise leading specialty vehicle and automotive supply companies to Vantage Mobility and will guide the Company's growth and expansion.

Mr. Adams is a respected industry leader with a proven track record of driving transformational growth and sustainable scale at global automotive companies. For over 35 years, he has served in leadership positions at automotive manufacturing businesses and has been responsible for operational improvements, investments in C-suite talent, increasing revenue and market share, and launching new products.

David Wisen, CEO of Wingspire Capital, the sponsor of Vantage Mobility through affiliated companies, said, "Vantage Mobility has established itself as an innovator and leader in the production of WAVs. We have full confidence in Daryl's expertise and vision for Vantage Mobility, which will strengthen the Company's output of high-quality products and drive significant scale for the business. The Wingspire team is looking forward to supporting Daryl as he executes on his plan for the next phase of Vantage Mobility growth."

"I am excited to be joining the Vantage Mobility team and am very impressed by the industry-leading fleet the Company has produced over its 30-year history," said Daryl Adams, CEO of Vantage Mobility. "In partnership with Vantage Mobility management and our dedicated employees, I am confident that we are well-positioned to accelerate the Company's growth, expand our customer offerings and enhance our operational processes."

Most recently, Mr. Adams served as President and CEO of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), a specialty vehicle manufacturer, where he doubled the company's earnings, strengthened the leadership team and led the development of multiple new products and solutions. Prior to The Shyft Group, he was CEO of Midway Products Group, a full-service automotive supplier. Additionally, Mr. Adams is the Founder and President of Ripple Effect Leadership, an executive leadership consulting company. Mr. Adams began his career at Lear Corporation, where he spent over a decade across various departments, progressing to Vice President of Global Engineering and R&D.

About Vantage Mobility

Vantage Mobility is a leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles built on Toyota, Honda, and Stellantis chassis. The Company has advanced the mobility industry for over 30 years with a robust portfolio of minivan conversions as well as platform lifts. Vantage Mobility, based in Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded the prestigious Toyota Gold Certificate for Quality the last 2+ years. Its manufacturing facility utilizes Six Sigma techniques to employ continuous process improvements and deliver high quality products for personal use and commercial applications. For more information, visit www.vantagemobility.com.

About Wingspire Capital

Wingspire Capital offers one-stop solutions of up to $200 million for middle market companies, including revolving lines of credit, fixed asset term loans, first-out term loans & revolvers, equipment loans and leases, sale lease-backs, and lender finance solutions. Industries financed include business services, consumer products, e-commerce & retail, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, transportation & logistics, automotive, technology applications and financial services.

Wingspire Capital is a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC). OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE: OWL). Blue Owl Capital, Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with $250 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For further information about Wingspire Capital, visit www.wingspirecapital.com.

