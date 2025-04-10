Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Promotes Wes Wilbanks to Chief Credit Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Wes Wilbanks to Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President.

Wilbanks joined the Southern First team in 2021 as Senior Credit Risk Officer, focusing on supporting relationship growth as well as overall loan portfolio administration and management. A 25-year banking veteran, he is also a graduate of the South Carolina Bankers School and LSU Graduate School of Banking. Before joining Southern First, Wilbanks spent the prior 11 years with a regional bank in a variety of senior credit roles after starting his career in relationship management. As Chief Credit Officer, Wilbanks is excited to continue supporting the growth and risk management goals of Southern First and its team of bankers in delivering exceptional service to clients.

"Wes has been an effective and dedicated leader to our credit team in his tenure, and we are excited to have him step into this new role to create additional positive impact on our company," said Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.



About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

Media contact: Art Seaver, [email protected]

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.