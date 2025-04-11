The smartphone comes packed with AI features to optimise mobile photography and provide an unmatched user experience at a truly affordable price

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 400 Lite 5G, with exceptional smartphone hardware that makes AI photography, AI display technology and generative AI easy for Android owners to use. Equipped with an Android-first 'AI Camera Button', the HONOR 400 Lite 5G provides intuitive control of its powerful 108MP[1] main camera and impressive 16MP[2] resolution selfie-camera.

HONOR 400 Lite, Marrs Green

The MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset supports lightning-fast 5G connectivity and cutting-edge imaging capabilities including AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, Smart Vision (Google Lens) and Google Gemini[3]. The 6.7-inch[4] AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate[5] and 93.7% screen-to-body ratio[6] is complemented by its all-day 5230mAh[7] Li-ion polymer battery, HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB)[8] technology and 256GB of ultra-large storage.

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK&I said: "The HONOR 400 Lite 5G is equipped with exceptional AI smartphone features at a truly affordable price. Response to our innovative 'AI Camera Button' reveals that it's a huge hit with Android users who seek to elevate their photography skills. This really is an exciting time to discover our industry-leading HONOR AI smartphones as we expand from being a trusted Android smartphone brand into a world-leading AI device ecosystem company."

Revolutionising Image Capture with AI-Powered Camera Button

Designed for photography enthusiasts, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G brings elevated features with its Android-first AI Camera Button on an Android smartphone, offering a dedicated button for both camera control and intelligent vision. With a one-second press on the button, users can instantly launch the camera, and a quick press captures a photo. For video recording, simply press and hold the button to start shooting immediately. The professional shooting mode enhances control, allowing users to tap to focus and slide to zoom effortlessly. Built for convenience, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G ensures a smooth and effortless photography experience with intuitive controls.

The AI Camera Button on the HONOR 400 Lite 5G further provides quick access to Google Lens, allowing users to explore and interact with their surroundings effortlessly. This feature integrates seamlessly with Smart Vision (Google Lens), transforming your smartphone into a powerful tool for exploration and learning.

Identify plants, animals, and artwork with ease, or translate foreign text from menus and signs in real-time across over 100 languages. Solve academic questions or shop by scanning products-Google Lens opens up a world of possibilities right from your camera. The Google Gemini Power Button further enhances the device's functionality, providing quick access to AI Eraser AI Outpainting tools, which allows for effortless photo editing and enhancement.

Exceptional Photography Experience

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G comes with a 108MP main camera and a 5MP wide and depth camera, offering users the ability to capture everyday moments with stunning quality and incredible detail. The f/1.75 aperture of the main camera ensures excellent light intake, even in low-light conditions, making it perfect for night-time photography. By enabling HIGH-RES mode, the main camera delivers ultra-high-definition images with exceptional clarity and fidelity. The main camera also produces a natural bokeh effect, mimicking human vision by delicately blurring nearby objects while softly highlighting distant ones, resulting in artistic and captivating portraits. Designed with portrait photography in mind, the device includes three specialised modes 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Classic Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait, providing users with the flexibility for various focal lengths and creative effects.

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G front camera boasts an impressive 16MP resolution, designed to capture vibrant, detailed selfies, even in challenging lighting conditions. Leveraging the power of the AI HONOR Image Engine, the device is powered by the HONOR RAW Domain Algorithm, enabling the front camera to intelligently balance highlights and shadows. This prevents overexposure in bright areas while preserving intricate details in darker regions. For enhanced low-light selfies, the device includes a selfie light which creates a soft glow that adds depth and brilliance to portraits, giving users a professional and polished look.

AMOLED Display with Human-centric Eye Care Technologies

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and exceptional brightness for an enjoyable viewing experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2412 resolution, and a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, the display delivers smooth visuals with sharp clarity. It supports 16.7 million colours and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, ensuring rich and accurate colour reproduction. Additionally, with a pixel density of 394 PPI, details appear crisp and lifelike. The screen reaches an exceptional 3,500nits peak brightness[9], providing excellent visibility even under bright sunlight.

Designed with user well-being in mind, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G features seven eye care technologies to help reduce eye strain and improve viewing comfort. Its 3840Hz PWM Dimming[10] minimises screen flicker, while the Hardware Low Blue Light Technology[11] lowers exposure to harmful blue light. Dynamic Dimming adjusts brightness to mimic natural sunlight, reducing eye fatigue, and the Circadian Night feature shifts to warmer tones in the evening to support better sleep by boosting melatonin levels.

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G is further equipped with an Automatic Brightness Adjustment feature that adapts the screen to different lighting conditions for a more comfortable experience, while E-Book Mode provides a paper-like display that's gentler on the eyes when reading. The device also features an under-display fingerprint sensor for quick and easy unlocking.

Slim and Trendy Durable Design

Available in 3 contemporary colours[12] including Velvet Grey, Velvet Black and Marrs Green, the device showcases a minimalist aesthetic with a geometric camera lens design. Enhanced by the Excimer process, it features a polished, reflection-free finish. The advanced soft mist texture, with nanoscale detailing, adds a velvet-like touch that is both visually appealing and pleasant to hold.

Weighing just 171g[13] and with a slim profile of 7.29mm[14], the HONOR 400 Lite 5G is lightweight and easy to carry. Designed for durable everyday use, the device features SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification [15], offering durability against accidental drops. It also includes IP64 wet-hand touch technology, allowing smooth operation even in damp or wet conditions.

Powerful Battery and Storage Performance

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G is equipped with a 5230mAh Li-ion polymer battery, delivering long-lasting durability and all-day performance[16]. Paired with the 35W HONOR Wired SuperCharge[17] the device can power up to 100% in just 75 minutes[18], ensuring users can stay entertained and connected while on the go.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G offers exceptional performance tailored for modern smartphones. This processor supports high frame rate displays, cutting-edge imaging capabilities, and lightning-fast 5G connectivity, making it ideal for performance-driven users. At its core, it features an octa-core CPU architecture with two high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5 GHz and six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2 GHz[19]. This heterogeneous multi-processing design ensures smooth multitasking, efficient app performance, and seamless handling of intensive tasks like gaming or video editing. The integrated 5G modem further enhances the experience with ultra-fast downloads, low-latency streaming, and stable connections, delivering a truly next-generation mobile experience.

Moreover, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G offers up to 256GB of ultra-large storage, complemented by HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB) technology. This setup can support up to 64,000 photos[20] or 25,000 songs[21] while ensuring smooth performance even with multiple apps and tasks running simultaneously. Whether gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the HONOR 400 Lite 5G delivers a fast, seamless, and responsive experience.

Pricing and Availability

HONOR 400 Lite 5G will be available in the United Kingdom from the 22nd April in Velvet Grey, Velvet Black and Marrs Green at honor.com/uk, with prices starting from £249.99.

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G will be available for United Kingdom customers of EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Argos, Currys, Amazon and Very in Spring 2025, together with Republic of Ireland customers of Three and Harvey Norman.

Customers can register their interest to be the first to discover the latest new HONOR smartphones, tablets, watches and audio devices with a chance to win a HONOR 400 Lite 5G smartphone, HONOR PadV9 tablet and HONOR Earbuds Open headphones. Register at honor.com/uk until 22nd April 2025.

