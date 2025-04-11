Solyco is developing a new low-temperature technology for the interconnection of solar cells. It consists of a round copper core with a diameter of 280 µm that is covered by a very thin layer of silver for corrosion protection and then surrounded by a 40 µm coating of an electrically conductive thermoplastic. German startup Solyco has presented a new low-temperature solar panel interconnection technique that does not require the use silver, lead, or bismuth. Called Thermoplastic and Electrically Conductive Coating (TECC-Connect), the proposed technology consists of a round copper core with a diameter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...