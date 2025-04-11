137th Canton Fair to Open April 15 with Record Export Exhibitor Turnout and New Thematic Zones Debut

GUANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), one of the world's largest trade events, will kick off on April 15 and run through May 5 in Guangzhou, China. At the press conference hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce, key highlights of the Fair were unveiled. Covering approximately 1.55 million square meters, the Fair will feature around 74,000 booths and welcome about 31,000 exhibitors. Notably, the number of National Pavilion exhibitors will surpass 30,000 for the first time, up nearly 900 from the previous session.

The 137th Canton Fair will present a broader scope of exhibition themes, with each of its three phases spotlighting a distinct focus: "Advanced Manufacturing," "Quality Home Life," and "Better Life." The event will feature 55 exhibition sections and 172 product zones in total. A dedicated service robot zone will debut in the first phase, showcasing a diverse array of robotic solutions for personal, domestic, and professional use. A new section for integrated housing will also be introduced.

Furthermore, the Fair boasts higher quality participation with over 4,200 new exhibitors. Among all the exhibitors, more than 9,700 participating companies have earned national titles, such as specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises, manufacturing single champions, national high-tech enterprises, marking a 20% increase from the 136th session. Nearly 3,700 companies focus on new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, solar cells, digital technology, and intelligent manufacturing. Additionally, more than 17,000 exhibitors will showcase their own brands, and nearly 22,000 companies have obtained various international certifications.

The Canton Fair App, an essential tool for both onsite and online engagement, has been widely downloaded since its launch. This year, the App will be upgraded with separate versions for buyers and suppliers, offering more targeted features and improved functionality. In parallel, the online platform's service offerings have been enhanced, and the trade matchmaking system has been restructured to streamline the matchmaking process, boosting both efficiency and accuracy.

To better serve exhibitors and buyers, the Fair will host over 1,000 trade promotion activities during the Fair. Highlights include 18 industry-focused conferences and forums, around 400 new collection events, more than 590 "Trade Bridge" matchmaking events, and 20 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" livestreaming activities.

To download the Canton Fair App, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662692/image_969985_29213497.jpg

