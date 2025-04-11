Nitro Games Oyj: Pistolo announced and launches today

PRESS RELEASE

11 April 2025 12:00 (EEST)

Nitro Games announces a new game launching today at Pistolo.com

Nitro Games announces that its new game, Pistolo, has been launched today worldwide on the iGaming platform at pistolo.com. Pistolo is a browser-based action shooter game where players hunt monsters to gain rewards. These rewards can then also be used to play other games available at pistolo.com.

"We are entering new territory here with Pistolo launching on the iGaming platform. This launch is well in line with our ongoing platform expansion plans, and we are excited to see the player reception toward the game," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO at Nitro Games.

The game is playable instantly in a browser without a separate download and is available globally starting today. Nitro Games acts as the developer of the game.

Play the game at: https://pistolo.com

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

